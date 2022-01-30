On Jan. 24 at 11 p.m., following a reported dispute at a business, Arlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of North Glebe Road and Wilson Boulevard.
According to police, the driver accelerated and proceeded through two red lights before coming to a stop.
The driver remained in the car and was taken into custody by police. A passenger attempted to flee on foot but also was taken into custody.
According to police, investigation revealed that the two individuals had become engaged in a verbal dispute with an employee after receiving an incorrect order through the drive-through window of a restaurant.
According to police, one suspect threw a water bottle through the window before parking and entering the business. Both suspects began physically assaulting the employee, police said.
The first suspect – 26-year-old Justice Bridges of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and eluding police. The second suspect – 24-year-old Michael Ritch of Capital Heights – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery and felon in possession of a firearm.
