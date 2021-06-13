[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Virginia State Police on June 11 around 10:36 a.m. began receiving calls about a red sedan traveling north in the southbound Express Lanes of Interstate 495 near Exit 51 (Gallows Road).
As state police were responding, the vehicle took I-66 and began traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-66, officials said.
As the vehicle headed into Arlington County, it struck another vehicle. The impact of that crash caused the wrong-way vehicle to suffer a flat tire.
State police troopers were able to meet the oncoming red sedan, which pulled off to the shoulder near the 72 mile marker on I-66.
The driver, a 57-year-old Pennsylvania woman, initially refused to exit her vehicle. The troopers deduced that the woman was suffering from mental distress and were able to contact a family member.
The troopers kept communicating with the woman and were able to establish a rapport with her. She exited the vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.
Rescue personnel transported the driver of the struck vehicle to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Charges are pending against the striking vehicle’s driver, police said.