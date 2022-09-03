On Aug. 27 at 8:49 p.m., a juvenile male was running along the Custis Trail near the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard when he was stabbed, according to Arlington police.
Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot. A search of the area was conducted, including use of a police helicopter, but the suspect escaped.
The victim, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening, described the suspect as an Asian or Hispanic male.
