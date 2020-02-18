Are ‘Green-Certified’ Buildings Truly Green?” will be the topic of a forum slated for Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Central Library.
The event is sponsored by the Greens of Arlington and Eco-Action Arlington.
Oberlin College professor John Scofield, a national expert on U.S. green-building certification, will speak about his research on energy savings and greenhouse gas emissions from “LEED” buildings that suggest such building certifications do not significantly reduce emissions.
A discussion will follow on Arlington County’s own green-building program, and the forthcoming 2020 Community Energy Plan that proposes to make Arlington “carbon neutral.”
The program is free. For information, e-mail info@greensofarlington.org.
