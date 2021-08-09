North Glebe Road (Route 120) between Military Road and Chain Bridge Road (Route 123) will be closed to traffic for an estimated nine days beginning Aug. 13 to replace the entire bridge deck and beams over Pimmit Run just west of Route 123, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.
North Glebe Road will close at 10 p.m. Aug. 13 and is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, agency officials said. In the interim, vehicular traffic will be detoured via Route 123, Kirby Road (Route 695) and Chesterbrook Road (Route 689) back to North Glebe Road.
To help pedestrians get around the closure, a free shuttle for up to 12 passengers will be available Saturday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Signs and posters with a phone number (240-300-3264) and shuttle information will be posted at both ends of the bridge over Pimmit Run, with the shuttle provided within 10 minutes of a call (if needed, a free accessible shuttle will be provided within 30 minutes of a call). Each shuttle ride will last approximately five minutes.
The portion of the Potomac Heritage Trail under the Pimmit Run bridge will remain open, with trail access controlled by flaggers when needed. Construction began in April on the overall project to rehabilitate North Glebe Road over Pimmit Run, which was built in 1973 and currently carries about 13,000 vehicles a day. The $9.9 million project is financed with federal and state funds.
Completion is expected in the fall. For information, see the Website at www.virginiadot.org/glebeoverpimmit.