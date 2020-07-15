The Arlington real-estate market used the month of June to start wriggling out of the COVID-19 stranglehold.
The 228 home sales for the month were down 14.6 percent from the 267 transactions recorded a year before, but the sales total in June was up from May – and the number of sales coming down the pipeline also looks promising.
May’s roughly 15-percent year-over-year sales dropoff was less than half that recorded in May, where year-over-year sales were down by 35 percent. And total sales volume for June ($165.6 million), while down 16 percent from a year before, also was less than half the 33.4-percent decline recorded in May.
June figures were reported July 14 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The average sales price of all properties that went to closing across the county in June was off by 1.7 percent to $725,495, held back largely by a smaller number of single-family properties in the overall sales mix compared to most months.
Among the three legs of the real-estate stool:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was $1,109,179, down 3.3 percent.
• The average price of attached properties, such as townhouses, was up 10.6 percent to $541,128.
• The average price of condominiums was up 9.5 percent to $470,367.
A total of 37 properties changed hands for $1 million or more during the month.
It took an average of 17 days for properties to go from listing to ratified sales contract, an improvement from 22 days a year before. Transactions in June garnered 99.5 percent of original listing price, down from 100.3 percent a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 169 cases, followed by VA-backed loans (31) and cash (24).
Inventory, which has been an ongoing problem in the Arlington market for more than a year, seems to be easing. The 354 properties that came onto the market in June represented a year-over-year increase of more than 20 percent, and the total number of active listings on the market at the end of the month was up nearly 14 percent from a year before.
There also was a bump up in new pending sales for the month, pointing toward at least moderate year-over-year sales growth heading deeper into the summer months.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
