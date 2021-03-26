[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government aims to ramp up connectivity among the generations, which is described by one County Board member as a win-win for all involved.
A recent community engagement forum sponsored by the Arlington Commission on Aging noted that 77 percent of older seniors surveyed wanted to forge intergenerational relationships with up-and-coming younger residents, something that in many ways has become even more difficult in the pandemic era.
“We’re going to re-energize this a little bit now that we’re getting through COVID,” said County Board member Libby Garvey, who attended the March 15 forum, held online.
“It means so much to both younger people and older people – it’s helpful all the way around,” Garvey said.
How fast Arlington government officials will be able to lend a hand to forging intergenerational camaraderie remains an open question. While lockdown measures statewide are being progressively eased, the county government appears in no rush to return local-government programming to a semblance of normalcy.
A definition of “senior” depends on who’s doing the defining: AARP pegs it at 50 and the Arlington government generally considers it 55 and older, while the forum reported that there were 36,000 Arlington residents age 60 and above.
