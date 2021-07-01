[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Is it hip to be a Republican in Arlington again?
The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to see a resurgence in membership – driven, perhaps counterintuitively, by the results of the 2020 national election.
“We’re close to 100 members,” said Matthew Hurtt, communications chairman for the Arlington County Republican Committee.
It’s a major increase since the start of the year, and “a testament to excitement and enthusiasm that is happening here in Arlington,” Hurtt said.
Being a “party member” involves paying dues and meeting other obligations. Under rules of the Republican Party of Virginia, the Arlington committee can have a maximum of 163 members, something still down the road but within the realm of possibility.
“I don’t think we’ve hit that limit [since sometime before] 1987,” Hurtt said.
What happens if Republicans reach that magic number? They will start to have to hold elections to determine who gets to be a party member and who doesn’t.
That’s how Scott McGeary entered the Arlington County Republican Committee in the early 1970s. He later rose to chair the committee, and currently serves as secretary of the Arlington Electoral Board.
McGeary said that, under the current leadership of party chair Andrew Loposser, there has been a boost in interest in GOP activities.
Loposser “has seen us through a very challenging year,” McGeary said, noting that most Republican gatherings since the onset of the pandemic had been forced into a “virtual” setting.
But not on June 29, when the Arlington GOP held its monthly meeting in person at Crystal City Sports Pub. About 75 people attended.
“Order food, take care of your [wait] staff,” Loposser exhorted at the start, expressing hope that the restaurant could become the party’s meeting place for the next few months.
During the Trump era, the Arlington GOP splintered into factions and saw its share of the vote in Arlington plummet. The former president received less than 18 percent of the county vote in both 2016 and 2020, and his victory that first time energized county Democrats into further dominance in local politics.
The election of Joe Biden seems to have had the same motivating effect on Republicans as that of Trump did on Democrats – the party is more cohesive and more focused on getting its message out.
Loposser and other local GOP leaders were even able to recruit contenders to take on Arlington’s four Democratic members in the Virginia House of Delegates, who made their debut at the June 29 meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of great candidates,” Loposser said, although (left unsaid) was they face a decidedly uphill battle in November.
But hope springs eternal.
“I don’t think we realize how fantastic our message is – we’re in a really good position,” said Ed Monroe, the Republican nominee hoping to unseat Del. Rip Sullivan in the 48th District, which spans portions of Arlington and McLean.