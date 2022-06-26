The grassy slopes of the Air Force Memorial have been a well-loved spot to watch Independence Day fireworks, but the site will be closed to the public this year.
“Ongoing construction near the site, in support of the Arlington National Cemetery southern-expansion project, prevents us from safely hosting people during this year’s celebration,” said Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, commander of the Air Force District of Washington.
That southern-expansion project will add 38 acres to the cemetery, and provide for more than 80,000 burial opportunities.
The Air Force Memorial will reopen to the public on July 5, military officials said.
