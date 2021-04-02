[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Awesome Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and the Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host a half-day professional-development and networking event for female entrepreneurs, executives and professionals on Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“This event will bring together a diverse group of women to create a community dedicated to helping and supporting one another as we challenge traditional barriers that women in business face,” organizers said.
“Whether you are just starting your own business or are a corporate executive, this year’s women-focused summit will have programming to help you succeed,” organizers said.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
