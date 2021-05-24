Professional sorority honors social-safety-net provider

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Cementing a relationship forged during the pandemic era, the Mu Omicron chapter of the Gamma Phi Delta Sorority Incorporated on May 15 presented its Outstanding Community Service Award to Bridges to Independence, which works to provide support to families facing homelessness in the local area.
Bridges is “quite an outstanding organization,” said Joyce Bell, a member of the professional sorority and organizer of the three-day conference. The sorority chapter, she said, “shares its dedication to helping the most vulnerable.”
Accepting the award at the event – held online due to health conditions – was Samuel Kelly Jr., who leads Bridges to Independence.
“It is truly an honor . . . to see our work for this community be recognized in such a meaningful way,” said Kelly, praising the Mu Omicron chapter’s “great work as a sisterhood.”
“Our goals align,” said Kelly, who proceeded to detail the impact on the pandemic on those Bridges to Independence serves in the Arlington/Alexandria region.
Despite the pandemic, Mu Omicron members supported Bridges with a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event, and are engaging in other ways.
“I am so honored that you have taken the time [to help],” Kelly said. The pandemic took already imperiled families and added more challenges, Kelly said.
“Overnight, we saw roughly 80 percent of the families either unemployed or with hours cut,” he said, noting that most individuals served by Bridges had connections to the hard-hit retail and food industries.
Kelly also detailed his organization’s efforts to provide academic and social-service support to youth whose families are part of programs sponsored by Bridges.
“If we are to conquer poverty, if we are to conquer homelessness, we must start with the next generation,” he said.
The Mu Omicron chapter of the sorority was chartered in Arlington in 1997, and served as host for the 57th biennial Gamma Phi Delta Eastern Regional Conference. The region is comprised of seven states from New York to Virginia, plus the District of Columbia.
Among the speakers at the event was Arlington Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who encouraged those participating that “there’s strength in numbers.”
“One person is an inspiration, but 100 people? That’s a movement,” Newman said.
“Take up arms on the side of righteousness,” Newman urged.
He also reminded attendees of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” who went searching for something only to find that “everything you need has always been right inside you, all along.”
“Unleash it,” the judge said. “You’re not going to change the world by being passive – locked in the past or married to the status quo.”
Also participating in the program, which had the theme “Sisters Positioning for Success”:
• Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, who discussed “‘Leader’ Is Not Just a Title.”
• Gamma Phi Delta Sorority national president Lenor Reese (who is a member of the Mu Omicron chapter).
• Subject-matter experts discussed areas of nutrition, exercise and mental health, while author and coach Metra Lundy led an engaging talk and discussion focused on health, wellness and increasing levels of energy.
“It was more than a Zoom meeting,” said Michele Carden-Gayles, first vice president of the Mu Omicron chapter. “Mary Porter, the Eastern Regional Director, her executive board and members of the Mu Omicron chapter did a phenomenal job ensuring that it was a fully engaged conference where everyone online received a unique experience.”
The national Gamma Phi Delta Sorority was founded in 1943 and is open to women in all professions as well as undergraduate students. For information, see the Website at https://gpd1943.org.