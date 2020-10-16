Encore Learning will present a program on “The 21st Century and the Final Frontier: U.S. Space Policy a Half-Century After Apollo 11” on Monday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. in an online format.
The speaker is Lynne Platt, a senior Foreign Service Officer, who will talk about the new U.S. Space Force, the emergence of “space barons,” successful SpaceX flights and plans for space tourism.
The event is cosponsored by the county library system. Advance registration is not required.
For information, call (703) 228-2144.
