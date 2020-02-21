Arlington property owners would be on the hook for higher tax bills under the $1.4 billion municipal budget proposed Feb. 20 by County Manager Mark Schwartz.
At the same time, Schwartz telegraphed he would be proposing a major November bond referendum to address stormwater issues.
The manager’s budget proposal follows direction from County Board members to maintain the current tax rate of $1.026 per $100 assessed valuation for residential property. But due to increasing assessments, the owner of a typical single-family property assessed at $900,000 last year would see a 2020 tax bill of $9,631, up from $9,234 last year.
Schwartz’s proposal will formally be transmitted to County Board members on Feb. 25, launching a two-month budget process designed to culminate in mid-April. The fiscal 2021 budget goes into effect July 1.
“We are off and running,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said. “The budget season is in full, full force.”
Schwartz’s proposal is just a recommendation; County Board members have final say on setting tax rates and tinkering with the details of the spending plan.
“This is a balancing act,” Garvey said.
The budget proposal allocates $846 million to general-government operations, up 2.7 percent from the current spending plan, along with $550 million to the school system, up 3.3 percent and designed to support a school district that has both increasing enrollment and stratospheric per-student costs now approaching $20,000, highest in the region.
Among key priorities in Schwartz’s budget: housing, transit and employee pay/benefits. There also will be several new positions created across public-safety agencies, including six police positions dedicated to traffic enforcement.
Also in the package:
• Funds for increased library collections, and a plan to expand the Courthouse Plaza branch.
• An additional urban-forester post and funding for more pruning and pest management of trees on county-government property.
• Additional arts grants.
• New staffing to address the repair and replacement of streetlights.
• Funding to support the opening of the Long Bridge Park aquatics/fitness facility and reopening of facilities at the reconstructed Lubber Run Community Center.
Board members will hold state-mandated public hearings on the budget on March 31 at 7 p.m. and on tax rates on April 2 at 7 p.m.
The budget hearing traditionally brings out advocates for various spending priorities – derided by one budget-watcher as “gimme-groups” – to make their case.
Among those pressing for more spending are affordable-housing advocates, who want funding for the government’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund raised from $16 million to $25 million annually. Schwartz has proposed an increase to $18.7 million, along with other housing proposals adding up to an additional $9.1 million.
County officials remain in wait-and-see mode to determine how localities will be impacted by decisions made by the General Assembly, which remains in session through early March and is in the midst of cobbling together the state government’s own budget.
As for stormwater issues, which came into focus last fall after a brief but torrential storm caused major damage due to backups, there is little specifically in the operating budget, but the matter likely will be addressed as a bond issue in November. Schwartz said he was going to propose “very significant” funding and “take it to the voters.”
The impact of any such bond on tax rates would not be felt until after the money was borrowed. Passage of such a bond is nearly assured; Arlington voters have not turned down any local bond referendum in 40 years.
