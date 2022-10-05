Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
That marks another key step in receiving regulatory approval for the project.
If it comes to fruition, the “CC2DCA” project – “CC” for Crystal City” and “DCA” for the airport’s identifying code – would end decades of frustration resulting from the airport’s being oh so close to areas like Crystal City, but almost impossible to reach on two legs or two wheels.
Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, president and executive director of the National Landing Business Improvement District, or BID, said the organization was thrilled at the “considerable progress” being made as regulatory hurdles were cleared.
Initially conceived by the National Landing BID in 2017 and listed as one of five transportation projects included in the 2018 agreement to bring Amazon’s HQ2 to Virginia, CC2DCA already has in excess of $38 million in committed funds, with completion expected in 2028, the BID organization said.
The Arlington County government has slated an online meeting on the project for Oct. 25. If all proceeds as expected, the project will move to the design phase by the end of 2023.
For information on the project, see the county government’s Website at https://bit.ly/3CxrzdJ.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]