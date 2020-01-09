Del. Alfonso Lopez has introduced legislation permitting youth to pre-register as voters as early as age 16.
The measure by Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) would not allow the young people to actually cast ballots until they reach the age of 18, but would direct the Virginia Department of Elections to keep their information on file and automatically register them to vote upon reaching their majority.
It is one of a series of election and voter-registration measures that had been proposed, unsuccessfully, in the past by Democrats when they were in the minority in the legislature. The party in 2020 will control both houses of the General Assembly as well as the governorship.
