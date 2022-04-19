The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is seeking public feedback on a list of 26 candidate projects submitted by nine Northern Virginia jurisdictions and localities for regional funding as part of the fiscal 2022-27 Six Year Program.
The public-comment period continues through May 22.
With a combined request of more than $1.2 billion, the projects being considered cover various modes of transportation, including railway, bus-rapid-transit roadways, pedestrian/bicycle pathways and transportation technologies. The project list, individual project description forms, maps, detailed analyses and other information is available online at thenovaauthority.org/fy2022-2027-six-yearprogram.
Comments can be submitted via mail, voicemail, e-mail or online. A public hearing (in person and online) is slated for May 12 at 7 p.m., emanating from NVTA’s offices, 3040 Williams Drive, Suite 200, in Fairfax.
As part of the Annual Northern Virginia Joint Transportation Meeting, an interactive open house on the six-year proposal will be held on Wednesday, May 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia District office, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax.
NVTA is expected to adopt the six-year program at its meeting on July 14. For updates, see the Website at thenovaauthority.org/syp-comment for updates and additional details.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]