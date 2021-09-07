Q&A: Arlington Players gearing up for return of in-person productions

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Players opens its season later this month under the stars – serving up performances of the musical revue “Together at Last!” at Lubber Run Amphitheater.
It will be the first with-audiences-in-person performance by the troupe since the onset of the COVID crisis, and is slated to be followed by performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January and “Singin’ in the Rain” in April, both at Thomas Jefferson Community Center.
Laura Gouge recently was elected president of The Arlington Players, or TAP. The Sun Gazette checked in with her to see what was on tap with TAP.
With the prospect of live performances – first at Lubber Run, then back at Thomas Jefferson – on the horizon, what is the overall mood of the TAP leadership and rank-and-file? Is everyone glad that a sense of normalcy might be returning?
TAP’s Board is very excited to be returning to some normalcy this season and feel that from our members and volunteers. The Board is cautiously optimistic that everything will run as planned, but as with everyone else we are taking it month by month and doing what is safest for our volunteers and audience.
At the end of the day, that is TAP’s highest priority. We want to get back to doing shows at TJ, our home theater, and being together with everyone, but we won’t compromise the safety of those who choose to be part of TAP.
What were the selection criteria for the three shows that will make up the 2021-22 season? What do you hope they bring to audiences?
TAP’s Board remained committed to those directors who were slated for the 70th season (2020-21), which was sidelined by the pandemic. We continue as we always have by staying true to our mission by producing epic and artistically challenging theatre.
This fall has been uniquely challenging given the current state of the pandemic, and unfortunately our original plans to produce “Guys and Dolls” doesn’t feel suitable with where things seem to be headed. However, we are delighted to be returning to Lubber Run Amphitheater in September to put on a musical review titled “Together at Last!”, with concept and direction by Alden Michels and music direction and arrangements by Paige Rammelkamp as part of the special all-Arlington showcase planned by the county.
This winter, we are excited for Erin Branigan to bring her vision for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to life on the TJ stage. Expect to see some true theater magic with this enchanting show.
Closing out our season will be the musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” directed by John Monnett and music directed by Blake Brophy. This upbeat show will be delighting audiences as it will include characters actually singing in the rain on the TJ stage!
All local performing-arts groups have been affected by the pandemic. How would you assess the current state of TAP, and are you expecting that your previous audience base is excited to see new productions?
TAP has been very lucky to have such wonderful members, donors and audiences that have continued to support us not only through the pandemic, but also through other challenges, including the construction of Alice West Fleet Elementary School, which severely limited parking on a temporary basis, and the earthquake a few years ago that required renovations to the TJ theater. Their support has been amazing and we would not be able to create theatrical magic without them!
During the pandemic, the Board decided to pivot to other mediums to reach audience members. We produced a Zoom play, “virtual” cabaret and four radio plays. The rights and production costs for these shows was significantly less, and provided us a way to stay connected with our members, volunteers and audiences while engaging new audience members during these unprecedented times through different mediums. This turned out to be the best decision for the organization and provided TAP the ability to engage in mediums we had never previously pursued.
Has there been any “silver lining” to the past 18 months? Have you had a chance to think about the future and what it might bring for TAP?
The past 16 months have provided TAP the opportunity to reflect on where we are as an organization and to try out new mediums and collaborations. TAP formed a partnership with WERA that allowed us to put on five radio plays, one that we did in conjunction with Little Theatre of Alexandria’s NextGen group.
It also provided us with time to reflect on how TAP can become a more diverse and inclusive organization moving forward. We took time to listen to our community through an independent survey and focus groups, review the data collected from those surveys and interviews, and discuss ways TAP can improve its efforts in the future.
TAP plans to provide diversity education for Board members and the production teams of each of our shows, and will increase opportunities to listen and engage with our members and the community moving forward by providing more anonymous feedback to those who volunteer with us. These are small steps in what we hope is a larger journey for our organization.
What’s the best way at the moment the community can support TAP’s comeback in particular, and the comeback of community performing-arts organizations in general?
If you want to support TAP and the comeback of the arts more generally, come out to see us again, buy tickets, donate what you can, and volunteer with us! We cannot do what we do without the community’s support.
For more information and the upcoming season, see the Website at www.arlingtonplayers.org.