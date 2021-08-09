[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Bowen McCauley Dance Company on Sept. 14 will conclude 25 seasons with a final performance at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater. The performance will include a mix of world-premiere works and classic favorites.
The Sun Gazette recently checked in with the troupe’s founder and artistic director, Lucy Bowen McCauley, to get her take on the final performance . . . and what the future may hold.
As the weeks start ticking down to a conclusion, there must be a mix of emotions going through your head. What are they, and how are you keeping focused on the task at hand?
With just six weeks until the big show, I am still feeling like it is very much the right thing to close the company at 25 years. I want to enjoy all that goes with the preparations for a show, especially time with all of the artists involved.
This will be our biggest show yet, and everyone is excited to be in the large Eisenhower Theater rather than the Terrace Theater at the Kennedy Center.
One of the many challenges of getting this show together is getting the dancers back into shape. COVID prevented the dancers from partnering and lifting for 18 months. No matter how many times one lifts weights and works out, there is nothing to duplicate lifting bodies and bending into all sorts of crazy positions.
I am laser-focused to keep the dancers healthy and also make them look astounding on stage.
We’re reminded of a few years ago when American Century Theater’s leadership decided to close up, saying it had fulfilled its mission now that more theater troupes were performing 20th-century American productions. What led you to decide the time was right to end after a 25-year run?
I surprised myself a few years ago when I started to think about no longer being artistic director of Bowen McCauley Dance Company. I shared these thoughts with board members and close friends, and tried to mentor two different people for the job. I offered a name change for the company and just wanted to pass along what I had worked so hard to create and maintain.
In the end, it seemed that there wasn’t a good fit and I decided that it was time to just go out with a bang. Things have been delayed due to COVID, but our doors will close Oct. 31, I will be continuing with the Dance for Parkinson’s Disease classes that we have been offering for free for 15 years. The program is licensed by the Mark Morris Dance Group of New York City, and I will continue to maintain my teaching-artist accreditation.
This program will head back to The Maryland Youth Ballet in Silver Spring. Other partner hosts include George Mason University and another high-profile D.C. venue to be announced. I am thrilled to continue these partnerships and keep such an impactful and joyous program going.
I already have a couple of choreographic projects for other dance groups planned for 2022-23, and I will continue to teach my Stretch technique to the public at local area fitness facilities.
The troupe definitely is going out with a bang, given what is on the bill for the final show – what about the final performance do you think will most resonate with those attending?
I hope that folks attending the show will appreciate the performance and perceive how the choreography dovetails with the music as the dancers transcend the stage. Although the curtain comes down, our audience can preserve some of the images and feelings they experienced in their minds and soul. I have no idea which parts of the performance will resonate most with attendees, as that is the art of it, but I hope that many leave transfixed by something.
Leaving aside COVID for a moment, what have been the biggest changes (evolutionary or revolutionary) in the regional dance and arts scene over the past quarter-century?
Technology has certainly changed the arts scene over the past 25 years. Social media as a way of marketing was unheard of. We always counted on newspapers, advertisements, previews and reviews for success. Dance training has become more kinesthetic along with body care for dancers. Using the arts to help the community became huge throughout these past years.
Now on to COVID: What are the biggest challenges that will impact local performing-arts organizations in the post-COVID world?
Post-COVID, arts organizations need to ramp up again. I think people are starved for live performance in general and that there will be a resurgence in attendance and support for the arts.
It’s said that when one door closes, another opens. After the final performance and closure of Bowen McCauley Dance, what doors do you hope to be walking through in coming years?
I am heading into the third act of my life. I hope it won’t be so career-driven. I have made some plans as mentioned previously, but I also want to see what life brings me. I love to travel and hope that is a part of the future. I am so, so grateful that I got to follow my passion. Thank you all!!!