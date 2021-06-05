Q&A: Reasons for pickleball's explosion in popularity

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In early May, the Arlington Village community-engagement committee held a hand-on introduction to and demonstration of pickleball, which drew more than 30 local residents.
The event was made possible when the tennis court at Arlington Village received new striping to accommodate pickleball, a sport that was invented in 1965 but has seen a huge increase in popularity over the past decade.
To get a sense of the current state of affairs in Northern Virginia, the Sun Gazette checked in with Brian Kuehn, a leadership-team member of the Arlington Pickleball Club,
There’s no doubt pickleball has increased in popularity in recent years. What is driving the growth, and what demographics are you seeing among participants?
Let me start by quoting a phrase that is used in many articles, “Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America.”
Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. The game can be played indoors or outdoors. A pickleball court is about the size of a badminton court. If you ever played any racket or paddle sports, pickleball is easy to learn. Equipment consists of a paddle, balls, a net, tennis shoes and comfortable clothes. Fees to play vary depending on where you play, but overall, it is relatively inexpensive (or free) for many public outdoor places.
Nationwide, a growing number of local park-and-recreation departments are adding pickleball courts for residents to play for free, like tennis. Many pickleball venues offer what is called “drop-in play.” Most places have designed hours that offer times for an individual(s) to show up and play in rotating groups of four. Unlike tennis, players know that there is a designated time and place to play.
Pickleball is a multi-generational sport. USA Pickleball [https://usapickleball.org/] estimates that there are roughly 3.5 million players across the nation. Of that total, about 56 percent are 35 years of age or older. Many school physical-education programs have incorporated pickleball into their curriculums. Tournaments across the country offer age group brackets for teenagers to players 70 years old and above.
How has the pandemic impacted the local/national pickleball scene, and are things back on an upswing?
According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball participation grew by a whopping 21.3 percent last year as Americans looked for new ways to stay active during the pandemic. Locally, we have seen an explosion in the popularity of pickleball that is consistent with the findings of the SFIA.
A lot of people were looking for an activity that they could do with their family, or a close group of friends. Pickleball courts popped up in driveways and parking lots and streets all over. The NBA refs in “the bubble” during the NBA tournament really embraced it as something to fill their time.
As mentioned above, pickleball has been the perfect sport to play outdoors while remaining safe from the virus.
One challenge has been the availability of court space. Are you seeing this in the local area, and what steps are being undertaken in the region to address it?
The demand for pickleball has definitely outpaced the availability of courts in the region. The number of outdoor courts in Northern Virginia has increased during the pandemic, but we still need more.
Area pickleball players are working with all local parks departments to increase the number of pickleball courts. Our preferred solution is clusters of dedicated permanent outdoor courts. An economical way to do that is to convert underutilized tennis courts to clusters of dedicated pickleball courts (six or more courts).
Besides the physicality/exercise aspects, is there a good social aspect involved?
Ask anyone who plays pickleball about the social aspect of the game, and they will tell you that it is just as important as the competitive aspect. There is a common bond among pickleball players. Everyone has a story about how pickleball has changed their lives and all the new friendships they have made. The drop-in-play nature of the game promotes large numbers of individuals to gather to play at one location.
I play mainly at the Walter Reed Community Center in Arlington, which has nine outdoor pickleball courts. On most mornings, we can have 50-plus players. Since I started playing pickleball I have met hundreds of new people. Before the pandemic, individuals would often plan their vacations around pickleball to play in new places and meet new people.
With COVID on the decline, we are beginning to see the return of pickleball tournaments, which is another great way to meet new players. Local tournaments can draw hundreds of players, while national tournaments can draw thousands. More information about tournaments can be found at www.pickleballtournaments.com.
Many professional pickleball players offer destination clinics for players to improve their skills and make new friends. Ben Johns from Maryland, the number-one-ranked pickleball player in the world, has offered local, national, and international clinics.
If somebody is thinking pickleball might be for them, but still has questions, what advice would you give, and where should people turn for help?
Due to the exploding nature of pickleball, you probably already have a number of friends who play the game. Nationally, the USAP’s “Places to Play” Website [https://www.places2play.org/] is a good place to find out where to play.
Due to the pandemic, most pickleball is being played outdoors. Must of the local jurisdictions maintain Web pages for locations and hours of play. In Fairfax County, go to https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/locator. In Arlington, go to https://parks.arlingtonva.us/sports/pickleball/outdoor/.
Many pickleball communities have started clubs and most have Facebook pages. Here is a listing of some of the local Facebook pages: DMV Pickleball; Pickleball Friends of Arlington, Virgini;a Woodbridge, VA Pickleball; Community Vienna Pickleball Club; Pickleball Centreville Pickleball is easy to learn but challenging to master. All the local parks departments offer classes for novice, advanced beginners and intermediate players. There are classes for kids as young as 7, adults and older adults.
Private lessons are available from private clubs and from an increasing number of certified pickleball coaches. Go to https://www.pprpickleball.org/ and click on “Find a Coach/Pro” to get more information.
For equipment needs, here are some websites to consider: Pickleball Central and Pickleball Galax.