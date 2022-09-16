Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 are slated to eliminate the current $1.50 fee charged to riders of the Arlington Transit (ART) bus network for transfers from Metrorail to the bus system.
The change, slated to go into effect Oct. 1, is designed in part to encourage a return to regional rail and bus transit, which continues to be severely impacted by a slow return-to-the-office environment in the local region and by having more residents who are now opting for alternate ways of getting around.
The discount is applicable to those using SmarTrip cards to pay for service. Eliminating the transfer fee is expected to cost the county government about $242,000 annually.
