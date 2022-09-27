Arlington leaders continue to take tentative steps away from winner-take-all elections for County Board elections. But whether voters will have the option in November 2023 remains an open question.
County Board Chairman Katie Cristol on Sept. 20 announced that the county government would be accepting community input through Nov. 4 before potentially voting to switch to what is termed ranked-choice voting next year. But she also signaled that the board likely would only implement the change for state-run party primaries, not the November 2023 general election.
“The appetite was to begin with a pilot . . . [and] see how that goes,” Cristol said.
That would certainly help the Arlington County Democratic Committee, which has embraced the concept of ranked-choice voting for School Board endorsement caucuses and when nominating candidates for special elections, but has not been able to implement it in state-run primaries.
And it would give some solace to supporters of the ranked-choice-voting idea, who have been waiting several years for the ball to start rolling in Arlington.
“Bringing ranked-choice voting to elections is a positive step, even if it’s a primary,” said Michael Cantwell, vice president of FairVote Virginia (which advocates for the change) and Virginia lead for Veterans for Political Innovation.
Declining to implement the change for next year’s general election, when there would be two County Board seats (and potentially no incumbents) on the ballot, would likely prove a gift to the Democratic Committee, since going to ranked-choice voting in general elections may be the only way – albeit still an unlikely one – to nibble away at the 40-year dominance of Democrats in Arlington’s local governance.
Hope among ranked-choice-voting supporters remains that it could be implemented for next year’s general election.
Cantwell was among advocates who recently met with Cristol, and is “cautiously optimistic” that she could be convinced to support it for general elections as well as primaries.
Whether boosters of that can cobble together three votes on the five-member board remains to be seen. Word is that the five County Board members, all Democrats, are divided on the matter.
LEGISLATURE GAVE BLESSING
Prodded by Del. Patrick Hope (D-47th), the General Assembly in 2020 first gave Arlington the ability to switch to ranked-choice voting for elections involving their governing bodies (boards of supervisors or city councils).
Arlington’s all-Democratic County Board has said it held off implementing the change based on cost and technical concerns, while critics contend board members were just dragging their feet.
Hope told the Sun Gazette he was “very pleased” that the County Board seemed to be moving forward, if apparently only at the political-primary level.
“This pilot is only a first step to getting voters more comfortable with the concept,” he said. “Following what I hope will be a brief trial, I am convinced voters will embrace the positive benefits ranked-choice-voting brings, leading to widespread adoption throughout Virginia.”
Voters have no direct say in switching an election format that has been used in Arlington since formation of the County Board in 1932. Enabling legislation from the General Assembly did not require or even offer the option of a voter referendum to make the change, instead leaving the matter of elected officials.
In a ranked-choice-voting election, voters can (but are not obligated to) list candidates in order of preference. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote on the first ballot, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated and his or her votes reallocated as directed by his/her voters. The process continues as many rounds as necessary until one candidate emerges with a majority.
Those backing a move to ranked-choice voting say it holds the prospect of more civil elections – although whether more civil elections leads to better governance is another question altogether – and reduces the likelihood that fringe candidates squeak into office. It also is shown to increase voter turnout and aids the chances of female and minority candidates, Cantwell said.
That said, the system is perhaps still too rare nationwide to draw any firm conclusions about how it will impact the election process or resulting quality of governance.
“We won’t really know until it happens,” acknowledged County Board member Libby Garvey.
WILL THERE EVEN BE A PRIMARY?
There’s no guarantee there will be a Democratic County Board primary next year; incumbents Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey are rumored to be departing, and if fewer than three candidates seek the party’s nod to succeed them, no primary would be necessary.
But if there is a primary and ranked-choice voting went smashingly in the eyes of the public, County Board members could decide then to implement it for the 2023 general election, as state law only requires a 60-day notice to voters that the switch was being made.
Republicans have not used the ranked-choice-voting process in Arlington, as the party often has challenges recruiting even a single candidate for any office on the local ballot. But the Republican Party of Virginia in 2021 used it to select nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and it may have done the trick: the party swept all three seats in the ensuing general election.
Even without ranked-choice voting in general elections, the process already has determined the outcome of one County Board race.
In the spring of 2020, incumbent board member Erik Gutshall died in office, necessitating a summertime special election. Democrats used an online-voting format for party leaders to select a nominee during the compressed (and COVID-impacted) period before the special election.
Had the normal winner-take-all process been in place, School Board member Barbara Kanninen would have won her party’s endorsement for County Board. But Kanninen fell short of 50 percent of the vote, and as other candidates were eliminated, more of their voters’ support went to Takis Karantonis, who eventually leapfrogged Kanninen to become the nominee.
Facing off against a Republican and independent, Karantonis won the special election with 62 percent of the vote – in line with how Democrats usually fare in Arlington races – and has been in office ever since.
CALL MADE FOR OUTREACH
Karantonis may have intimate personal experience with the ranked-choice process, but on Sept. 20 he expressed concern that many others do not. “We want voters to be familiar with the system way in advance,” he said, pressing for extensive outreach efforts.
Cristol agreed, but said the best time to begin outreach was immediately after the 2022 general election, not before it.
“We probably don’t want to start advertising a new electoral system before this year’s election, lest we sow confusion,” she said.
And yet confusion is almost an assured byproduct, since ranked-choice voting currently is only allowed for the County Board race; all other elections will remain under the winner-take-all format, and in next June’s Democratic primary there could be contested races for legislative seats and a number of constitutional offices.
Those interested in providing feedback on the proposal should go to the county government’s Website at arlingtonva.us and search for “ranked-choice voting.”
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]