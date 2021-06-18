[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) ended up slightly more conservative than the typical Democrat in the House of Representatives based on 2020 votes, according to a new analysis of voting patterns.
But not by much.
Beyer received a 4-percent ranking from the American Conservative Union Foundation in its newly released tally of voting last year. That’s up from a 0-percent conservative ranking in 2019 and a lifetime conservative-voting total of 2.6 percent, according to the organization’s data.
Beyer’s 4-percent rating for 2020 compares to a 3-percent rating for the typical Democrat in the House, unchanged in 2020 from a year before. The average rating of House Republicans was 79 percent, down 3 percent from 2019.
In the House, the lowest-rated Republican was U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, at 22 percent. He was three ticks above the highest rated Democrat, U.S. Rep. Colin Peterson of Minnesota, who scored 19 percent.
Among Beyer’s Northern Virginia colleagues, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) scored 4 percent for 2020, down from 7 percent a year before and compared to a lifetime rating of 5.2 percent.
U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th) scored 0 percent in the 2020 conservative ranking, down from 3 percent a year before. His lifetime score is 6 percent.
On the U.S. Senate side, Democrat Tim Kaine scored 5 percent in 2020, compared to a lifetime average of 2.2 percent. Democrat Mark Warner, who positions himself as the centrist’s centrist in the Senate, proved not so much in the 2020 ranking, scoring 4 percent compared to his lifetime rating of 6.7 percent.
Democrats in the Senate averaged a 7-percent rating for 2020 while Republicans averaged 79 percent, each up 4 percent. The highest rated Democrat (Joe Manchin of West Virginia) stood at 26 percent while the lowest rated Republican (Susan Collins) garnered a 35-percent ranking.
The annual rating is now in its 50th year. Those with the highest scores are invited to appear at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) next month in Texas. Full data can at www.conservative.org.