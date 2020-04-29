Arlington government officials say that while they want to re-start meetings of advisory panels and commissions, they have to be careful to do it within the requirements of state law.
While the General Assembly in April gave local governments more powers to meet “virtually,” the legislature also left in place many of the requirements of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, which regulates rules related to public participation at meetings, including those of advisory bodies.
Ensuring that such meetings are available to the public will require “a pretty significant lift” of the county government’s technology staff, County Board member Katie Cristol said on April 28.
Several days before, a representative of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce had pressed county officials to ramp up efforts to have advisory panels resume meetings in some format, to allow the government-planning initiatives as well as development projects to continue through the regulatory pipeline.
On April 28, County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said everyone was on the same team in wanting advisory-panel meetings back.
“We will be working on virtual meetings and how we will handle this going forward,” she said.
