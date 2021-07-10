[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As it battles back from the depths of the pandemic and resulting economic lockdowns, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport continues to make incremental progress.
In June, the airport saw a passenger count down 46.5 percent from the same month in 2019, based on Transportation Security Administration checkpoint volumes as reported by the Airlines for America trade group.
That’s still far below the rebound of nearly all airports nationally, but is a vast improvement from months when Reagan National saw dropoffs of 80 percent or more from its pre-COVID travel counts.
Airlines for America puts out a monthly ranking of states in terms of TSA-checkpoint volume; Reagan National is the only airport counted in the District of Columbia (although, technically, it is in Virginia), so its progress is easy to extrapolate.
(For Virginia as a whole, which does not include Reagan National but does count Washington Dulles International Airport, TSA-checkpoint totals for June were off 18.7 percent from June 2019. For Maryland, the passenger count was down 32.1 percent.)
In June, three states – Idaho, Montana and Wyoming – saw higher checkpoint totals than at the same point in 2019. Puerto Rico and the Virginia Islands also were in positive territory.
Among some of the nation’s most populous states, California’s passenger count for June was down 38.5 percent, with Texas down 16.4 percent, Florida down 3.8 percent and New York down 46.2 percent. Twenty states remained down more than 25 percent from two years before, at a time when air travel was at an all-time high in the U.S.
The highest 2019-to-2021 dropoffs were largely concentrated in the Northeast (with the exception of Maine), upper Midwest and Pacific coastal region. Pennsylvania and Ohio also saw passenger counts still down more than 25 percent.