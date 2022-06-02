Travelers using Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are set to see new signage and new nomenclature regarding gates.
To wit: The previous Concourse A (Southwest, Air Canada, Frontier) will become Terminal 1. Concourse B/C will be renamed Terminal 2 and will contain Concourse B (Delta, United Alaska); Concourse C (American and JetBlue); and Concourses D and E (American).
Gates will retain their numbers but will now include the letter of the concourse in front. Gate 23 (in the newly renamed Concourse C) will become Gate C23, for instance.
To help the traveling public, more than 1,000 airport signs are being converted to the new naming scheme.
“We believe these sign enhancements will assist travelers heading through the terminals,” said Paul Malandrino, the airport manager.
Malandrino said updating signage was “the next logical step” following significant upgrades (totaling $1 billion) to the facility over the past two years, and brings the airport more in line with the naming culture used at most major U.S. airports.
National Airport opened in 1941. The newly renamed Terminal 1 (dating to the 1960s) is the oldest part of the facility in use as passenger gates.
The newly renamed Terminal 2 debuted in 1997; Terminal 2’s Concourse E, which handles regional jets under the American Airlines brand, opened last year.
For information, including maps of the terminals with the new terminology, see the Website at flyreagan.com.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]