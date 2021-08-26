[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A caboose may not be the best imagery in an airline story, but Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport continues to occupy that position when it comes to airport rebounds across the nation.
According to new data, total flights scheduled by major airlines at Reagan National for September represent a decline of 34 percent from September 2019.
The trade group Airlines for America reports state-by-state data each month; because Reagan National is the only airport reported as being in the District of Columbia (although from a geographic perspective it is in Virginia), it is separated out and reported singly.
Among the 50 states, only New York will see a decline as large as that of Reagan National in terms of planes at airports in September, according to the trade group’s data.
(The number of aircraft movements is just one factor in gauging forward-looking passenger counts; the type of aircraft being used, and the number of people flying on them, also are part of the equation.)
Based on the Airlines for America report, eight states – Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, South Carolina, South Dakota, Mississippi and Arizona – will see more planes in their skies in September than two years before. Colorado will be essentially unchanged, and other states will show varying degrees of decline.
Virginia is expected to see a decline of 15 percent, which does not include Reagan National but does include Washington Dulles International Airport and other statewide facilities. Maryland will see a decline of 23 percent.
The ongoing challenge for Reagan National is the lack of business/government travel and a general dearth of tourism into the D.C. region. The year-over-year declines reported at the airport have diminished somewhat; at some points over the past year, passenger counts at Reagan National were off more than 80 percent from normal times.
For September, airlines that focus more on leisure travel plan to have more available seats available. They include Spirit, Southwest, Allegiant and Frontier. JetBlue also expects to have slightly more seat-miles available. Other carriers however – Alaska, Delta, United, American and Hawaiian – will have fewer (in some cases far fewer) seat-miles slated for the month.
Passenger totals flowing through U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints in recent weeks have been averaging about 23 percent less than during the same periods in the pre-pandemic (and record-setting) year of 2019. A rise in COVID cases has caused bookings to trail off for some airlines and destinations during the fall months, which traditionally are a relatively low-season period for air travel.