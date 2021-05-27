[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Things continue to move in the right direction at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, but the road to recovery could still be a long one.
The trade group Airlines for America has reported that total commercial flights scheduled out of the airport in July will be down 37 percent from the same month in the last pre-pandemic year, 2019.
The good news? That’s an ongoing improvement from the depths of the COVID crisis. The bad news? The decline remains among the worst in the nation.
The trade group puts out airport information on a statewide basis, and counts Reagan National (though geographically in Virginia) as the lone airport in the District of Columbia.
With Reagan National as its own “state,” only Rhode Island is doing worse at the moment. There, July’s commercial flights are projected to be down 39 percent from July 2019.
Down at the bottom with Reagan National and Rhode Island are New York (slated to be off 36 percent in total flights) and Vermont (down 32 percent).
(Total flights is one way to compare current conditions to previous ones. But the total number of flights doesn’t necessarily correlate with the total number of passengers who fly, or the amount of revenue they bring the airlines.)
In the local area, the number of flights scheduled at Virginia airports (which includes Washington Dulles International but not Reagan National) is projected to be down 20 percent from July 2019, while in Maryland, the dropoff was projected to be 31 percent.
On the other hand, summer travel to areas in the West that combine cooler temperatures with less onerous public-health restrictions is ready to boom. The number of flights expected in Montana and Wyoming in July are projected to be up 25 and 23 percent, respectively, with Idaho not far behind at 20 percent.
South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Maine and Mississippi – each of which offers either cooler summer temperatures, beach access or fewer COVID-crackdown restrictions, or some combination – also are expected to see more flights this July than in July 2019. Florida is expected to roughly unchanged from July 2019.
Recent public-health improvements are most helpful to airlines that target leisure travelers – Allegiant, Spirit and Frontier – anticipate having more seats available to fliers in July than they did the summer before the pandemic. Meanwhile, Delta and United will have about 30 percent fewer seats available.
Nationally, air travel is making a comeback; recent figures show the percentage of travelers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints down about one-third from two years before, but some of that is due to a lack of business travel and international travel, each of which is likely to take longer to rebound than domestic leisure travel.
Airfares being paid by those traveling in mid-May were down about 24 percent from May 2019, according to Airlines for America, but that is as much about the lack of business travelers as any other factor.