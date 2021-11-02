[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
You’d have been more likely to get off the ground on time at Ronald Reagan National Airport during the summer months than at the region’s two other airports, according to new federal data.
On-time-departure rates stood at 76.3 percent for July at Reagan National, compared to 73.5 percent at Washington Dulles International Airport and 60.3 percent at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Figures were reported by the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
When basing rankings on arrival times, Reagan National also topped the chart at 75.3 percent, with Dulles second at 72.5 percent and BWI third at 71.7 percent.
The more than 19,000 commercial flights at the three airports in July were counted as “on time” if they departed or arrived within 15 minutes of schedule.
On-time performance declined over the summer, which might in a perverse way have been positive news, given that airlines were seeing a resurgence of passenger counts after more than a year of COVID-related challenges.
Traditional norms remained in place in the July data: If you want to have the best chance of your flight departing on schedule, book one for the morning hours. In general, particularly in summertime when weather can be an issue, on-time percentages tend to decline as the day wears on.
Among other Virginia airports, the on-time-departure rate for July stood at 96.8 percent in Staunton, 87.6 percent in Charlottesville, 87.2 percent in Roanoke, 81.9 percent in Bristol/Johnson City/Kingsport, 76.7 percent in Richmond and 76.5 percent in Norfolk.