Hurt by its reliance on business travel and on tourists who see no reason to come to the nation’s capital at the moment, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport continues to have among the slowest passenger rebounds in the country, according to new data.
In April, the total number of originating passengers at the airport was down just under 65 percent from April 2019, according to Transportation Security Administration figures parsed by the Airlines for America trade group and released May 9.
That organization each month lists passenger totals by state; Reagan National, though technically located in Virginia, is counted in the ranking as the sole airport in the District of Columbia.
(Passenger downturns from April 2019 to April 2021 were 37 percent for all Virginia airports minus Reagan National but including Washington Dulles International Airport, and 45 percent for Maryland, including Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.)
Nationally, a single state – Wyoming – saw an increase in its passenger counts from two years before. Among the other states, downturns ranged from 11 percent (Montana) to 64 percent (Vermont). Among the largest states, declines were 55 percent in California, 30 percent in Texas, 21 percent in Florida, 63 percent in New York and 45 percent in Pennsylvania.
Looking forward, Airlines for America reports that passenger flights scheduled for June are down 40 percent for D.C. (Reagan National), tied with Rhode Island and behind only New York (43 percent) for biggest dropoff from June 2019.
Seven states – Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, South Carolina, Maine and Mississippi – are expected to have more departing flights compared to two years ago, although that will not necessarily equate to more passengers.
Locally, outbound flights are expected to be down 33 percent in Virginia and 30 percent in Maryland in June, compared to a national decline of 21 percent.
As the nation’s air carriers continue to battle back from the pandemic, they will be doing so while also needing to address a spike in their debt levels.
The combined debt of the nine largest airlines in the nation had stood at $105 billion in 2019, but spiked to $163 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow another $10 billion this year before an expected turnaround. The nine carriers are Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United.