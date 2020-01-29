Arlington community leaders should know by May how well the local effort to address homelessness is faring.
The annual “Point-in-Time” count of the regional homeless population, led by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, was conducted on Jan. 22. Figures will be compiled and reported in the spring.
Last year, the count noted 215 people in Arlington as homeless, either in shelters or on the streets, a number down 3 percent from a year before. (Since 2015, the total has varied from 174 to 239.)
Regionally, the 9,794 people counted as homeless in 2019 marked the lowest in the 18 years the study has been conducted, and represented a decline of 7 percent from a year before.
The total counts nine jurisdictions across the Washington area; the District of Columbia has the region’s largest homeless population, accounting for about two-thirds of the overall total.
County Board member Matt de Ferranti said the Council of Governments was working toward an ultimate goal of eradicating homelessness in the region
“There may be some ways we can step forward and do a little collaboration” in the effort to reduce and, ultimately, end homelessness, de Ferranti said on Jan. 28.
