The Washington metropolitan area continues to see lower jobless rates as the pandemic (hopefully) makes its exit, but still has significant ground to make up before returning to the strong economy of the pre-COVID period.
A total of 3,325,898 metro-area residents were counted in the civilian workforce in April, with 166,351 of them looking for jobs, according to figures reported June 2 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The April 2021 unemployment rate of 5 percent was down from 5.6 percent a month before and was nearly half the rate of 9.4 percent recorded in April 2020 as COVID panic gripped the region and a whopping 318,911 residents were tallied as jobless.
It remains, however, stubbornly above the rate of 3.2 percent recorded in March 2020, the last month not impacted by COVID and resulting government shutdowns of the economy. And current figures may be skewed slightly by those who have departed the workforce permanently since the start of COVID, and as a result are not counted as unemployed.
All 389 metropolitan areas across the U.S. showed lower year-over-year joblessness in April, with 27 reported rates below 3 percent and just 10 showing double-digit unemployment.
Logan (Utah) had the most rock-bottom rate, at 2 percent, followed by Huntsville (Ala.) and Lincoln (Neb.) at 2.8 percent each. El Centro (Calif.) reported the highest joblessness, at 16.1 percent.
A total of 237 metro areas had jobless rates below the national average of 5.7 percent, with 143 areas above it and nine equal to it.
Among the 51 metro areas with populations above a million, Birmingham posted the lowest jobless rate (2.7 percent) followed by Salt Lake City (2.9 percent). Los Angeles (9.9 percent) and Las Vegas (9 percent) were highest.
In Virginia, April’s jobless rate of 3.9 percent compared to 11 percent a year before, although it remained well above the rate of 2.8 percent in the pre-pandemic month of March 2020.
All of Virginia’s metropolitan corridors posted lower year-over-year jobless totals, ranging from 3.2 percent in a number of areas up to a high of 4.4 percent in Hampton Roads.