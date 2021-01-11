[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The D.C. region saw about 25,000 fewer people unemployed in November than in October, as the region continues digging out from the depths of the economic crisis triggered by COVID and resulting government-imposed lockdowns.
The region’s jobless rate of 5.8 percent in November was down from 6.6 percent in October, according to figures reported Jan. 5 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it has a long way to go to be back on track – a year ago, the jobless rate stood at less than half what it is today.
November’s jobless figure for the region represents 3.36 million in the civilian workforce and 195,300 looking for jobs.
The Washington region was one of 386 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas to see higher year-over-year joblessness in November. Of them, 110 had unemployment rates above the U.S. average of 6.4 percent, while 272 had lower rates and seven were the same.
Ames, Iowa, had the nation’s lowest jobless rate among metro areas in November, at 2 percent. El Centro, Calif., had the highest, at 16.4 percent, followed by Kahului, Hawaii, at 16 percent.
Among the nation’s 51 metro areas with populations of a million or more. Birmingham (3.8 percent) and Minneapolis (3.9 percent) proffered the lowest jobless rates, while Las Vegas (11.5 percent) saw the highest.
All 51 of those high-population metros saw year-over-year unemployment rates rise from November 2019 to November 2020. The highest spike was in Las Vegas (up 7.9 percentage points), the lowest in St. Louis (1.2 points).
Among Virginia localities, jobless rates for November ranged from 3.4 percent in Lynchburg to 5.2 percent in Hampton Roads.
In the commonwealth as a whole, the jobless rate of 4.6 percent – representing 4.27 million in the civilian workforce and 195,000 looking for jobs – was down from 5 percent a month before but up from 2.5 percent in November 2019.
