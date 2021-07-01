[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Washington metropolitan area saw a decline in unemployed from 290,000 in May 2020 (at the height of the pandemic) to 167,500 a year later, according to new federal data.
The metro region’s unemployment rate of 5 percent for May 2021 was down from 5.2 percent a month before and down from 14.3 percent in May 2020, according to figures reported June 30 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In fact, all 389 of the nation’s metropolitan areas saw year-over-year declines, with 275 of them reporting higher (non-farm) payroll employment compared to a year before and the remaining 114 essentially flat.
Nationally, May’s jobless rate of 5.5 percent was down from 13 percent a year before, with 247 metro areas having rates lower than the national average, 131 higher and 11 equal.
Among all metro areas, Burlington (Vt.) had the most rock-bottom jobless rate, at 1.2 percent, followed by not far away Manchester (N.H.) at 1.4 percent. The highest rate was recorded in Yuma, Ariz. (17 percent).
Among the 51 metro areas with more than a million residents, jobless rates were lowest in Birmingham and Salt Lake City at 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, highest in Los Angeles and Las Vegas at 9.1 percent and 8.9 percent.
(Among major metro areas, Detroit showed the best year-over-year improvement in employment.)
Among Virginia metropolitan areas outside the Washington region, jobless rates for May ranged from 3.1 percent in Winchester to 4.7 percent in Hampton Roads. Statewide, the unemployment rate for May was 4.1 percent, up two ticks from 3.9 percent in April but down from 8.6 percent a year before.