The incoming president of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) sees home sales as something more than just a financial transaction.
“Realtors are at the center of community, uniquely positioned to have a positive impact on all home buyers and sellers and the neighborhoods they serve,” said Reggie Copeland, principal broker of C.R. Copeland Real Estate in Fairfax and the recently installed NVAR 2022 president.
“I plan to encourage our members to continually elevate themselves to provide customers with the high level of service and valued resources they know to expect when working with a Realtor,” Copeland said during his Dec. 9 installation ceremony.
Copeland will lead a 16-person board, also installed during the ceremony at the Tysons Ritz-Carlton. The body will work on behalf of NVAR’s 13,000-plus professionals in the Northern Virginia region.
Serving as the installing officer, April Thomas, CEO of the Realtor Association of Prince William, administered the oath of office to Copeland and the 2022 NVAR board of directors.
“Reggie exudes positivity, which makes him an incredibly effective leader, motivated to move us forward as we continue to create a stronger, more nimble and future-focused organization that will enhance our community for the next 100 years,” NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin said.
In recognition of NVAR’s centennial year, Del. David Bulova (D-Fairfax) presented the association with a plaque bearing the text of General Assembly legislation lauding the organization for the milestone.
In addition to marking its centennial, installing its 2022 leaders and celebrating its 2021 volunteers, NVAR presented its annual awards:
• Nicholas Lagos of Century 21 New Millennium in Arlington was announced as 2021 Realtor of the Year.
• P.J. Moore of Donofrio & Associates was named Affiliate of the Year. • Dallison Veach of Veach Realty Group in Springfield received the 2021 Good Neighbor Award.
• Metro Homes DMV of McLean received the 2021 Brokerage Spirit Award.
In addition, Christine Richardson (Weichert, Realtors, Great Falls) was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame, and Karen Trainor (McEnearney Associates, Alexandria) received honorary life membership.
Presented with 2021 Centennial Leadership Awards were Richardson and Marriah Unruh (Keller Williams Capital Properties, Stafford).
In addition to Copeland, the 2022 NVAR officers will include Heather Embrey, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier, Falls Church (president-elect); Thai-Hung Nguyen, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier (secretary-treasurer); and Derrick Swaak, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty McLean (immediate past president).
Members of the board of directors will include:
• Tiffany Aquino, Redfin – Falls Church. • Peter Bixby, Compass – Arlington. • Miguel Calvo, Keller Williams Fairfax Gateway – Fairfax. • Rob Carney, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – Arlington. • Rachel Carter, Coldwell Banker Realty – Alexandria. • Shelia Jackson, Long & Foster Real Estate – Fairfax. • Shirley Johnson-Boyd – Samson Properties – Chantilly. • Casey Menish, Pearson Smith Realty – Ashburn. • Sherry Rahnama, RE/MAX Executives – Fairfax. • Casey Sutherland, Rosemont Real Estate LLC – Alexandria. • Colleen Wright, McEnearney Associates – Arlington. • Jeff Wu, Keller Williams Capital Properties – Fairfax.