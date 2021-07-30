Total unemployment across the Washington region in June was down more than 110,000 people from the depths of the COVID crisis a year before, even though a full employment rebound does not yet appear close at hand.
With a total of 3,374,003 regional residents in the civilian workforce and 189,029 looking for jobs, the metro area’s jobless rate for June stood at 5.6 percent, up from 5 percent a month before but down from 8.7 percent in June 2020 at the depths of the COVID shock and resulting government-imposed economic lockdowns.
The 189,029 unemployed across the region compares to 300,289 a year ago. Figures were reported July 28 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Washington was among 386 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas with lower joblessness in June compared to a year before. Nine metro corridors had unemployment rates of 3 percent or less, with 10 posting rates of more than 10 percent.
The national, non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in June was 6.1 percent, down from 11.2 percent a year before. A total of 261 metropolitan areas had jobless rates below the national average, 124 above it and four equal to it.
While unemployment was down virtually everywhere from a year ago, only 164 of the nation’s 389 metro areas had higher non-farm payroll employment. The remaining areas – a majority of the nation – saw essentially no change from a year before.
Among all metro areas, the lowest jobless rate for the month was recorded in Logan, Utah (2.4 percent) with the highest in Yuma, Ariz. (20.4 percent). Among metro areas with populations of more than a million, the lowest jobless rates for June were posted in Salt Lake City (3.2 percent) and Birmingham (3.4 percent) with the highest in Las Vegas (9.6 percent) and Los Angeles (9.5 percent).
In Virginia, June’s jobless rate of 4.5 percent was up from 4.1 percent in May but down from 8.9 percent in June 2020. In metro areas across the commonwealth, rates ranged from 3.5 percent in Winchester and 3.8 percent in Staunton to 5.1 percent in Hampton Roads.
Compared to a year before, Northern Virginia has regained 77,900 jobs from the depths of the COVID crisis in June 2020 – an increase of 5.6 percent – with Virginia as a whole seeing 190,400 jobs returning, a boost of 5.1 percent.
All metro areas in the commonwealth showed more employed residents from a year before, with the rebounds ranging from 6.7 percent (Staunton) down to 1.7 percent (Lynchburg).
Employment in the hard-hit leisure/hospitality industry is up 25.5 percent from a year before, with trade/transportation up 6.5 percent, education/health up 4.3 percent, construction (which never saw a decline even in the worst of the crisis) up 3.2 percent, manufacturing up 4 percent and mining up 10.3 percent.
From May to June, state-government employment was down 3,900 jobs but local-government workforces were up 10,000 as some who had been laid off were called back. Federal-government employment in Virginia was down slightly.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]