Commuters, residents, parents and students across the region will have the opportunity to win prizes by pledging at carfreemetrodc.org to go “car-free” or “car-lite” on Sept. 22. Each year, Car Free Day prompts action to reduce traffic congestion, enhance air quality in the region, and spend a day improving physical health through activity.
“Car Free Day is a great time to get back on the bus or Metrorail, form or join a carpool or vanpool, or to explore other options like bikes, walking, and scooters,” said Nicholas Ramfos, director of the sponsoring organization Commuter Connections.
Each registrant who takes the free online pledge to go car free or car-lite (sharing a ride with friends, family or co-workers) will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes from event sponsors.
“We encourage everyone to take the free pledge to go car-free or car-lite on Sept. 22 and appreciate the thousands of area residents who are working to improve their communities by embracing more sustainable ways to travel to work as they head back into the office, school or anywhere they need to go,” Ramfos said.
Everyone who takes the pledge will be sent a $30 promo code from Nift (Neighborhood Gift) to spend at local neighborhood businesses. All who take the pledge will be automatically eligible to win great prizes, such as a Samsung tablet, gift cards to popular restaurants and stores, annual memberships, transit passes and more.