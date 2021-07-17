[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Registration for the 2021 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will open online on Saturday, July 31 and run through Monday, Sept. 6.
More than 50 events will take place Sept. 18-30 at 17 venues across Northern Virginia, with opening ceremonies for the 39th season slated for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington.
Participants must be 50 years of age or older as of Dec. 31. The registration fee is $15, which covers participation in multiple events. (There are extra charges for a few events.)
Registration will be online-only this year, and participants and volunteers are expected to be vaccinated against COVID and follow protocols in place during the competitions.
For information, see the Website at www.nvso.us.
The 2020 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics was among the many events canceled due to the COVID crisis.