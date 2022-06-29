Registration opens July 6 for the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, to run Sept. 10-24 at venues across the region.
The competition will include traditional sporting events as well as indoor events such as Scrabble, Sudoku, Wii bowling and mah jongg. New for 2022 is weightlifting.
Competition is open to those age 50 and older; the registration fee of $20 covers multiple events, although some events have additional costs. Registration, which is conducted online, is open through Aug. 31. For information, see the Website at www.nvso.us.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]