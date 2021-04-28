Rehabilitation work on the North Glebe Road bridge over Pimmit Run has begun and will be ongoing in phases through the fall, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.
The improvements will extend the overall life of the bridge and improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. They include:
• Replacing bridge beams, deck and barriers.
• Repairing, waterproofing and providing corrosion protection to abutments and piers.
• Replacing barriers and railings along bicycle and pedestrian connections to trails.
• Upgrading guardrails and drainage.
The bridge was built in 1973 and currently carries about 13,000 vehicles a day. The $9.9 million project is financed with federal and state funding.
During construction, lane closures on North Glebe Road are possible at various times during weekdays and weekends, depending on work requirements.
During construction, the path along the bridge and the Potomac Heritage Trail under the bridge will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians, with some detours possible.
Over the summer, North Glebe Road between Military Road and Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) will be closed for about nine days to replace the bridge deck and beams. Traffic will be detoured via Route 123, Kirby Road and Chesterbrook Road back to North Glebe Road.
The dates, times and details will be announced as they are confirmed.
For information on the initiative, see the website at virginiadot.org/projects/northern-virginia/glebe-over-pimmit.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.