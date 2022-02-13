Arlington County Board members on Feb. 12 are slated to approve a contract worth $2.86 million for the first phase of renovation of Alcova Heights Park.
The contract, won by Nastos Construction, is part of a planned two-phase renovation to the 13-acre park, which will include reforestation, landscaping, stormwater management, and renovation of facilities including a volleyball court, picnic shelter, restrooms and multi-use court.
The project is expected to take 10 months to complete. The annual summertime Arlington Palooza celebration will be relocated for 2022. The playground and diamond field are not part of the project, and will remain open during construction.
Nastos Construction was one of seven firms to bid on the project; another firm submitted a bid more than $500,000 lower, but was rejected because it did not submit mandatory paperwork by the deadline, county staff said.
