The funds are in hand, but because of the current public-health and economic situation, renovation of the Columbia Pike branch library is being postponed.
Arlington school officials, who will be handling the renovation as part of an expansion of the broader Arlington Career Center campus, initially had planned to have work done in mid-2020. Now, the plan is to do it “as soon as reasonable,” perhaps during the coming school year, said John Chadwick, the school system’s assistant superintendent for facilities and operations.
Chadwick said the school system would coordinate the library project with the county government. “We are still collaborating, as we should be, with the library [system] and the county manager’s office,” he said.
When the time comes, “we will have the funding,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said.
The two-story library building dates to the early 1960s, and last saw a renovation in 2010. Like all Arlington libraries, the Columbia Pike branch has been closed since March.
The decision to defer the library project came as school leaders anticipate scaling back, at least for now, the construction timetable for expansion of the Arlington Career Center itself. “Limited construction” this summer will include a new science classroom and adjustments of some interior space.
The entire Career Center parcel is owned by the school system, and also includes Arlington Community High School and the Montessori Public School of Arlington, as well as a large surface-parking lot. Before the pandemic and economic crises hit, the school system had been planning on an ambitious, and pricey, redevelopment of the parcel, located just north of Columbia Pike and immediately west of South Walter Reed Drive.
– Scott McCaffrey
(0) comments
