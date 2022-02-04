Rep. Beyer helps get PPE to social-safety-net organizations

Two Arlington social-safety-net organizations are benefiting from personal-protective equipment – PPE – that took a circuitous route to get to them but was welcomed with open arms when it did.
A constituent reached out notifying U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) that Restart Partners, a West Coast-based charity involved in planning for and procuring PPE, learned of a significant amount of it available in a local warehouse. Partnering with the owner (who wishes to remain anonymous), Beyer identified two charities (Doorways and PathForward) that needed the items for those they serve and for their staffs.
Twelve full sized boxes of PPE – including hand sanitizer, K-95 masks, foot booties and gloves – were delivered by Beyer and his wife Megan and distributed first at Doorways to board president Nina Tallon and president/CEO Diana Ortiz, and then to PathForward board chair Tim Denning and president/CEO Betsy Frantz.
(PathForward is the relatively new name of the former Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network.)
“Doorways and PathForward continue to do such great work in and for our community during these difficult times. I’m so thankful the donation from a caring constituent was made and thrilled to have played a role coordinating the delivery,” Beyer said. “I truly value the character and compassion of our fellow residents serving those in need.”
Recipient organizations expressed their gratitude.
The items “will ensure Doorways continues delivering critical services to all those in need in the Arlington community, while following the strictest COVID protocols for the safety of all around us,” Ortiz said.
“Timing of this donation could not be better,” she said. “Our clients experiencing the trauma of abuse or homelessness do not need to be worrying about finding a KN95 or other protective equipment. And our staff, who have never closed our doors, will be able to confidently and securely continue supporting our clients in their healing journey.”
Said PathForward’s Frantz: “Addressing homelessness is complicated, and it’s even more so during a pandemic. We are so grateful to be part of a community that understands its challenges and truly comes together to help those most in need.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]