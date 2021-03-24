[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
While some residents of the District of Columbia are wondering what is taking congressional Democrats so long in fulfilling promises to bestow statehood on them, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) is trying to push the issue.
“All Americans deserve fair representation, which is why it is so galling that the citizens of Washington, D.C., continue to be denied this basic right,” Beyer said in a recent e-mail pressing his supporters to sign a petition in support of statehood.
“More than 700,000 people call D.C. home. That is greater than the population of Vermont and Wyoming and comparable to many other states, including Alaska and Delaware,” Beyer wrote. “D.C. residents also pay more than their share of federal taxes, with total collections exceeding those of 22 states.”
Democrats long have dangled the prospect of D.C. statehood, and currently are holding hearings, but have never pulled the legislative trigger to see if such a move would be deemed constitutional in the courts, where it inevitably would end up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.