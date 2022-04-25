U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) will hold his sixth annual Women’s Conference and Forum on Saturday, May 7 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on the Arlington campus of George Mason University.
Attendees can participate in person or online; those planning to attend in person are asked to register in advance.
For information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3xLT6pu.
The annual women’s conference originated with Beyer’s predecessor in the 8th District, Jim Moran.
