On Oct. 12 at 11:35 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the Pentagon City Metro station to assist Metro Transit Police in controlling an active fight.
Investigation revealed that the victim had parked his car in a garage in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street, and was later alerted by a witness that the alarm had activated and that a man was walking away from the vehicle.
According to police, the victim went to investigate and determined that the suspect had forced entry to the vehicle and taken cash and personal items.
The victim located the suspect carrying his personal items and followed him onto the platform of the Metro station, where the altercation took place, police said.
The suspect – 26-year-old Tyrell Washington of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged by Arlington police with larceny from auto. Additional warrants were obtained by Metro Transit Police.
Following the incident, the suspect was transported to an area hospital for injuries, described as minor, sustained during the altercation.