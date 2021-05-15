[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairlington Historical Society is offering reproductions of a circa-1943 map of the community.
It is believed the original map was created by architect Kenneth Franzheim for the Defense Homes Corp., which developed Fairlington, and was updated later by CBI Fairmac (which oversaw the community’s conversion from apartments to condominiums in the 1970s) and the Fairlington Historical Society.
The cost is $40. For information, see the Website at www.fairlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.