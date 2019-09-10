The Arlington County government is taking reservations for its autumn tree-distribution initiative.
The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation will provide more than 400 native trees to county residents, one per household.
Trees will be distributed in late October at events where members of the government’s landscape staff and Arlington/Alexandria Tree Stewards will provide tips about caring for trees.
For information and to select a type of tree, see the Website at https://environment.arlingtonva.us/register-for-your-free-tree/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.