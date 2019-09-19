Arlington County officially re-opened the diamond field at Gunston Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured officials from the county and the Arlington sports community.
Following a presentation of the colors by the county’s Honor Guard, Arlington Parks and Recreation director Jane Rudolph addressed the crowd on hand. Rudolph applauded the “amazing partnership” that worked together over many years to bring Arlington its second artificial-turf baseball diamond.
The county’s initial plan for renovating the Gunston diamond was to keep the natural-grass playing surface, making upgrades to the dugouts and batting cage. To address the growing demand for athletic fields, particularly those that allow for multi-sport all-season play, the Arlington Sports Foundation urged the county to replace the grass field with artificial turf. The foundation offered a $180,000 grant that was coupled with $190,000 from the county’s Diamond Field Fund to cover the cost of the turf upgrade.
Speaking about the benefits of the Gunston project, County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey noted the benefits to the many youth and adult sports teams. Dorsey highlighted the estimated 900 additional hours of play that Gunston will provide because its year-round availability and resiliency to wet weather.
Representing the Arlington Sports Foundation, John Foti and Greg Patton also spoke about the versatility of the field, which will be heavily used for not only baseball and softball, but for other non-diamond field sports. Patton pointed out the many sports represented at the event included lacrosse, flag football, baseball and soccer.
“Gunston field will benefit so many sports for so many people in our community,” Patton said.
Several young softball and baseball players, wearing “Go Play” T-shirts, maneuvered oversized scissors and cut the blue ribbon. With that, Gunston Field was officially open.
The ribbon-cutting event was sandwiched between a girls softball game and an inter-league baseball game between Arlington Little League and Arlington Babe Ruth teams.
