[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On May 3 at 11 a.m., a man was operating as a rideshare driver in Arlington when he observed his passenger masturbating in the back seat of the vehicle.
The victim pulled over in the vicinity of Arlington Boulevard at Glebe Road, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
An off-duty officer observed the driver in distress and pulled over to assist. Responding officers canvassed the area but could not find the suspect, who is described as a black male, in his mid-20s, 5’10”, with a slim build.
(1) comment
I feel sorry for for-hire drivers. Driving on increasingly congested streets and highways is hard enough. After reading local crime reports I'm more careful about where I go and don't go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.