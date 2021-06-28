[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Police Department in 2020 dealt with more fatal opioid-overdose deaths than in any year since statistics have been kept, with most incidents attributed to heroin and prescription painkillers mixed with fentanyl.
As part of its annual report, county police officials said that while they couldn’t prove a direct correlation between the rising rates of opioid abuse and the pandemic, it “is likely a factor” based on the isolation and loss of income and jobs that many experienced during the year.
It is “a concerning trend – a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” police said of the 2020 spike.
A total of 20 fatal overdoses were reported in 2020, up from six in 2019 and the highest since data began being tracked in 2014. An additional 54 non-fatal overdoses were investigated, with the combined total of 74 equaling the figure recorded in 2017 (19 fatal and 55 non-fatal incidents) and what previously had been seen as the high point of the opioid epidemic.
A total of 138 incidents involving opioids – overdoses, possession and distribution – were recorded in 2020, up from 95 a year before but below totals recorded in 2017 and 2018.